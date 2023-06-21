Breaking News
World Music Day 2023: From 'Moon Rise' to 'Lut Gaye', add these 6 enthralling tracks to your playlist

Updated on: 21 June,2023 02:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

If music plays an integral role in your everyday life, its likely that you have developed discerning taste when it comes to the songs you choose to listen to. On this World Music Day, immerse yourself in the enchanting tunes brought to you by the finest musicians of the country

Guru Randhawa (L) and Jubin Nautiyal (R), Pic/Instagram

If music plays an integral role in your everyday life, its likely that you have developed discerning taste when it comes to the songs you choose to listen to. On this World Music Day, immerse yourself in the enchanting tunes brought to you by the finest musicians of the country -


 


Shut Up:


Marking her first international collaboration, Tulsi Kumar joined forces with international music artist KiDi for this fusion that never fails to get our foot tapping every time we hear it. Vibrant and full of life, the music video of Shut Up captures the essence of our culture, making it a mesmerizing visual and audio treat.

 

Deewani:

Sachet and Parampara, known for their soul-stirring vocals, strike the right chords yet again with ‘Deewani.’ This melodious track is a beautiful song that brings a refreshing feeling of love. Lose yourself in its sweet vibes and let the music take you on a journey of pure bliss. If you haven’t heard it yet, you’re missing out!

 

Achha Sila Diya:

Experience a profound emotional connection through this heartfelt song featuring Rajkumar Rao and Nora Fatehi. B-Praak's soul-stirring voice in Achha Sila Diya combined with Jaani's evocative composition paint a picture of love, loss, and heartbreak, leave a lasting impact that will make you keep playing this song on loop. 

 

Designer:

This peppy and fun track that showcases the brilliant collaboration between Divya Khosla Kumar, Guru Randhawa and Yo Yo Honey Singh will make you want to hit the dance floor. With a high-class production video and classic hip-hop vibes, ‘Designer’ guarantees an energetic and unforgettable experience.

 

Moon Rise:

When two charismatic stars collide, magic is bound to happen. ‘Moon Rise’ brings together the OG Punjabi Munda and kudi in a love song that tug at your heartstrings. Guru Randhawa's melodious voice perfectly complements Shehnaaz Gill's charm, creating an irresistible musical fusion.

 

Lut Gaye:

This mesmerizing love song with Jubin Nautiyal’s captivating vocals on display sweeps us away every time we listen to it. With Emraan Hashmi's intense presence in the music video, Lut Gaye strikes a chord deep within your soul, leaving you awestruck and craving for more. Beware! This track is infectious.

 

So, what are you waiting for? Tune in to these musical treats now!

