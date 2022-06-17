World smallest singer Abdu Rozik shares pictures with 'new BFF' Jacqueline Fernandez

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 18-year-old Rozik dropped some photographs where the pair is seen having a good time

Picture courtesy/Abdu Rozik's Instagram account

Tajikistan-based singer Abdu Rozik, who etched his name in record books as the world's smallest singer, has been ruling the headlines for all the right reasons. Recently, he posted pictures with his new 'BFF' Jacqueline Fernandez on social media, and ever since then, their fans can't keep calm!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Thursday, the 18-year-old Rozik dropped pretty pictures where the pair is seen having a fun time. In the pictures, Jacqueline was seen wearing a chic white top with checked sky blue pants whereas the singer sported a black jacket with a black t-shirt and hat.

