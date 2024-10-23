Breaking News
Bombay HC grants bail to dismissed police officer Sachin Waze
Akasa Air, IndiGo flights get bomb threats
Zeeshan Siddique again visits Mumbai CP's office
BMC issues advisory amid rising turbidity levels, says 'boil and filter water'
MNS nominates party chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit from Mahim
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Would love to share screen with Meryl Streep says Kareena Kapoor

'Would love to share screen with Meryl Streep', says Kareena Kapoor

Updated on: 23 October,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

“Language is not a barrier today. I have never really pursued any dreams to go to Hollywood. It has never been on my agenda. But never say never

'Would love to share screen with Meryl Streep', says Kareena Kapoor

Meryl Streep and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
'Would love to share screen with Meryl Streep', says Kareena Kapoor
x
00:00

Hollywood has never been on her agenda, but  Kareena Kapoor Khan says she wants to stand in the same frame as her idol Meryl Streep and maybe also explore working in Korean dramas.


“Language is not a barrier today. I have never really pursued any dreams to go to Hollywood. It has never been on my agenda. But never say never. I’m a huge fan of Meryl Streep, I’d want to stand in the same frame as her. Anything is possible. Who knows, maybe, a Korean film? I’d love to explore K-dramas, everyone’s watching them,” Kapoor said at an event. There is a “huge craze and respect” for Indian movies globally, said the actor, who shot her last release, The Buckingham Murders, in the UK.


“Our films are true to our culture and heritage. They are authentic. We love our song and dance, drama, action and our films are enjoyed in our languages. That’s also what sets us apart. We enjoy Korean and French cinema, but we still enjoy dancing to Naatu naatu at the Oscars stage,” said the actor, referring to the live stage performance on the hit Telugu track, which won the Oscar for the best original song last year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Kareena Kapoor meryl streep bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK