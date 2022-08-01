Writing for the youth is tough: Raj Shekhar

As long as you create songs that are a reflection of their life, they will enjoy your work

Raj Shekhar

Raj Shekhar returns to Mismatched 2 to pen two tracks for the Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf starrer. “Our creative director wanted to include a track that was a continuation of sorts of Aise kyun, and to include a more meaningful narrative to it this time. Season two is still catered to the youth, which made the first version as successful as they did, but there is a sense of maturity attached with the characters, and the writing reflects that. We’ve explored a new lyrical landscape,” says Shekhar.

His recent string of projects has enabled Shekhar to showcase an array of lyricism — if the recently released Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry has tracks that are “peppy”, Mismatched 2 gave him a chance to pen a melodic number. Stating that he has become more adept at penning tracks for the young generation, he says, “Writing for the young generation is tricky, because they consume so much music from across streaming platforms. They are very smart, and once they become fond of an artiste, they are also relatively loyal. It’s never wise to underestimate them, because they understand everything. As long as you create songs that are a reflection of their life, they will enjoy your work.”

Ronnie Screwvala’s youth-centric drama Mismatched became a sleeper hit in 2020. It was based on Sandhya Menon’s 2017 novel, When Dimple Met Rishi. Apart from Koli and Saraf, it also featured Rannvijay Singha and Vidya Malvade in key characters.

Also Read: From Dear Zindagi to Mismatched, Rohit Saraf has come a long way!

Today in music

August 1, 2013: The British government tried to stop Kelly Clarkson from taking a rare turquoise ring, once owned by Jane Austen, out of the country. Clarkson had bought the piece at an auction, but the government stated the “national treasure” was to be “saved for the nation”