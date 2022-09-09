Yami Gautam's drama thriller 'Lost' to be opening film at Chicago South Asian Film Festival

When asked about the film's selection as the opening night premiere film, the cast expressed their heart-warming feelings and their eagerness for its release

Yami Gautam's investigative drama thriller 'Lost' has been officially selected as the 'Opening Night Premiere Film' at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival. The Chicago South Asian Film Festival is the largest annual South Asian event that appreciates great storytelling. The film 'Lost' is an emotional social thriller representing a higher quest, a search for lost values of empathy and integrity. Inspired by actual events, 'Lost' is a story of a bright young woman crime reporter in her relentless search for the truth behind the sudden disappearance of a young theatre activist.

When asked about the film's selection as the opening night premiere film, the cast expressed their heart-warming feelings and their eagerness for its release. Yami Gautam Dhar plays the role of a spirited crime reporter. When asked about her excitement about the film's premiere at the fest and its awaited release, Yami expressed - "I can't be happier and more proud of the film's selection for the opening night at CSAFF. I feel like it's one that the people will connect to and will be the one that you cannot miss, especially in the current age and time. I loved playing this role because it was such a special experience, it allowed me to explore so many layers of emotions as an actor and the entire team worked really hard on it. I genuinely cannot wait for the film's release, especially to see the reactions of the audience to it."

The intriguing drama boasts a stellar cast. Along with Yami, the film will feature Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and an ensemble of younger talent, including Neil Bhoopalam, Pia Bajpiee, and Tushar Pandey, in pivotal roles. Expressing his excitement about the film's inclusion at the fest and its subsequent release, director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury said, "I truly feel very proud for the film's world premiere at such a renowned film festival. It calls for a celebration. The shoot of Lost has been an incredible journey. I have been eager for the release of our hard-worked venture. The film is a real highlight of media in a social context and I am sure that it will give the audience a compelling watch. I am curious about its release and see the responses it shall get. I hope they will welcome it with open hearts."

Sharing a significant role in the film's making, CBO of Zee Studios, Shariq said - "It's a proud moment for all of us as Lost gets selected to be the opening film at the festival. Tony and the writers have crafted a unique story, a story of humanity under the guise of a thriller, and we are excited to showcase it to the audiences."

Producer Shareen Mantri Kedia shared her take on the same - "CSAFF is a wonderful platform to showcase 'Lost', and we are excited for the film's world premiere before an international audience. We have always believed in bringing forth compelling narratives and are keenly looking forward to the film's release in India after its opening premiere before the Chicago audience."

The film is produced by Zee Studios, Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Sam Fernandes, and Indrani Mukherjee.

