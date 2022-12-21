Year Ender 2022: From 'The Kashmir Files' to 'Drishyam 2', 6 films that witnessed success at the box office

In a year that saw majority film struggling at the box office, some films stood out with their content and scale. Here's looking at 6 films that did wonders for the box office in 2022

Box Office Year Ender 2022

The year 2022 saw several films that not only made headlines for their story but also created new records at the box office around the globe with their massive collections. These are the films that also get the credit to revive the condition of the box office in the post-pandemic era and in bringing back the audience to the theaters.

Here's looking at the films that truly won over the audience and the box office collections of these films were proof:

1. The Kashmir Files

Coming from the house of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film created a rage among the audience with its release. Having brought a story that touched the hearts of millions, the film made headlines with its 'unexpected' box office collections. The film that opened with a collection of around Rs. 3 Cr. across India, the craze of the film went on to rise with time and booked a lifetime collection of around Rs. 252 cr. in India.

2. RRR

Yet another cinematic wonder from the house of S. S. Rajamouli, 'RRR' is one of those films that came and conquered the box office and the hearts of the audience. Since its one film that started creating noise ever since the release of its trailer, it certainly made the box office registers ring with its phenomenal collection. If we look at its opening day collection in India, the film collected around 20 Cr. while its lifetime collection in India amounted to around 274 Cr.

3. KGF 2

Yash starrer 'KGF 2' has been one of the most awaited sequels of the year and it proved well with its release. With a huge collection of Rs. 54 Cr. on the very first day in the Hindi market, Rocking star Yash proved his superstardom that brought a flood of audience to the theaters on release day. This figure certainly became a huge challenge for the other biggies of the industry who were still struggling to match the collections of KGF 2. Moreover, in India the lifetime collection of the film amounted to around Rs. 434 Cr.

4. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' has booked the biggest opening at the box office in the post-pandemic era, and had also revived hope among the industry. The film collected Rs. 14.11 Cr. On the first day in India and over Rs. 250 Cr. worldwide. As Kartik brought a big chunk of the audience back to the theaters with his film, he proved himself a saviour, with his film becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2022 and also a big profit grosser for the producers who completed this film in a budget of 70-75 crores.

5. Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' is one of the most awaited films of 2022. While the film garnered immense love from the audience for its amazing VFX and the appearance of its cast from across the country, it also brought a huge collection to the box office windows. The film's first day collection amounted 36 Cr. In India while it's lifetime collection went on to around 257 Cr. In India.

6. Drishyam 2

This Ajay Devgn starrer has been much awaited by the audience for a long time. While the film went on to win the hearts of millions with its gripping story, it certainly raised above all in terms of its box office collections. Ever since the film was released in the theaters, it booked the opening of around Rs. 15 Cr. in India. As the film is still running in the theaters, it has crossed the mark of 200 Cr. in India and it would be amazing to see what new records the film will register in the coming days.

The year will end with the release of Rohit Shetty multi-starrer film 'Cirkus' and is expected to do wonders at the box office. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, among others.

