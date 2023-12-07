'You are rizz': Amitabh Bachchan uses Oxford's word of the year in post for grandson Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan made use of the word 'rizz' that has been announced as Oxford's word of the year. The actor was referring to his grandson Agastya Nanda while making use of the new term

Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda, grandson of veteran actors Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan has set foot in the world of cinema as an actor. His debut film 'The Archies' directed by Zoya Akhtar will be streaming on Netflix from today. Ahead of the film's release, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to pen a post for his grandson.

Amitabh shared a picture of himself posing with his son Abhishek Bachchan and grandson Agastya. The new actor in town is the song of Amitabh's daughter Shweta Bachchan and her husband Nikhil Nanda. The 23-year-old will be seen playing the role of Archie Andrews in the film isnpired by the famous Archie comics.

Sharing a picture representing the three generation of Bachchans, Amitabh wrote, "Agastya with love and more .. shine sway you are RIZZ !!!"

Interestingly, only a coupe of days back, Oxford had announced Rizz as the word of the year. "Rizz" -- a colloquial term defined as "style, charm, or attractiveness" -- has been crowned word of the year for 2023, Oxford University Press (OUP) announced on Monday. "Etymologically, the term is believed to be a shortened form of the word 'charisma', taken from the middle part of the word, which is an unusual word formation pattern," it noted.

Amitabh Bachchan, at age of 81 is known to keep up with the times and found the perfect occasion to make use of the new Genz lingo that has got official recognition.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has penned a heartfelt post for his nephew Agastya Nanda who is making his acting debut.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a monochrome picture which he captioned, "All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies my dearest Agastya!#TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu." In the picture, Abhishek is seen holding Agastya's hand.

Agastya is all set to make his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's film 'The Archies'. On Tuesday, the makers of the film hosted a grand premiere of their film in Mumbai where several big B-town celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Bobby Deol, Ranbir Kapooor, Ranveer Singh, Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor among other marked their presence. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.