In Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s book, My Father, Our Fraternity, he salutes late Ustad Zakir Hussain’s respect for senior musicians

Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan performing at Science City in Kolkata in 1999. Pic/Amjad Ali Khan, ROLI

Some of my concerts with Zakir Bhai happened 1974 onwards, when his father (Ustad Alla Rakha) was alive. He is definitely one of the most gifted tabla players the world has ever seen. What he has done for the table and for India classical music globally is truly phenomenal. We have had many extraordinary concerts together…

Ustad Zakir Hussain today has become a renowned figure. He is indeed one of the most loved musicians among audiences. I have known him from the time I was busy performing with Samta Prasad and Kishan Maharaj in the sixties but he always attended my concerts, especially in Mumbai. The most noticeable aspect of Zakir Bhai’s character has been that he is very helpful to his fellow musicians and friends. His respect toward senior musicians is extraordinary; he is ready to help at any given time and whenever required, to the extent of helping carry instruments if needed. I remember one incident that took place in Chennai in the late seventies. Our flight had landed and suddenly, all the passengers were asked to vacate the aircraft as there had been a short circuit. We got off and as we walked to the arrival terminal, I remembered that I had left my sarod in the overhead compartment. In those days, I would carry my sarod in hand baggage. Zakir Bhai, within a second, ran back into the plane and got my sarod in spite of the short circuit. I was so taken aback with his love and concert and couldn’t thank him enough. In our field the journey of every musician is never-ending. Playing good sarod and tabla is not enough; one has to be a complete musician, full of humility and grace. He has been a true example of this.

Extract courtesy: My Father, Our Fraternity: The story of Haafiz Ali Khan and my world by Amjad Ali Khan; Published by ROLI

1974

Year the musicians began playing together