Breaking News
EVM protest: Fadnavis asks Congress to look within over defeat in polls
Man injured after being dragged on car's bonnet in Thane society; one booked
Mumbai: 22-year-old man bitten by golden Jackal in Chembur
Mumbai Police start off Mahim Dargah Urs, 10-day fair begins
Extortion FIR an act of 'political vendetta', quash it: ex-DGP to HC
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Zakir bhai was a complete musician Ustad Amjad Ali Khan wrote in his book

Zakir bhai was a complete musician, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan wrote in his book

Updated on: 17 December,2024 08:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team mid-day |

Top

In Ustad Amjad Ali Khan’s book, My Father, Our Fraternity, he salutes late Ustad Zakir Hussain’s respect for senior musicians

Zakir bhai was a complete musician, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan wrote in his book

Ustad Zakir Hussain and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan performing at Science City in Kolkata in 1999. Pic/Amjad Ali Khan, ROLI

Listen to this article
Zakir bhai was a complete musician, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan wrote in his book
x
00:00

Some of my concerts with Zakir Bhai happened 1974 onwards, when his father (Ustad Alla Rakha) was alive. He is definitely one of the most gifted tabla players the world has ever seen. What he has done for the table and for India classical music globally is truly phenomenal. We have had many extraordinary concerts together…


Ustad Zakir Hussain today has become a renowned figure. He is indeed one of the most loved musicians among audiences. I have known him from the time I was busy performing with Samta Prasad and Kishan Maharaj in the sixties but he always attended my concerts, especially in Mumbai. The most noticeable aspect of Zakir Bhai’s character has been that he is very helpful to his fellow musicians and friends. His respect toward senior musicians is extraordinary; he is ready to help at any given time and whenever required, to the extent of helping carry instruments if needed. I remember one incident that took place in Chennai in the late seventies. Our flight had landed and suddenly, all the passengers were asked to vacate the aircraft as there had been a short circuit. We got off and as we walked to the arrival terminal, I remembered that I had left my sarod in the overhead compartment. In those days, I would carry my sarod in hand baggage. Zakir Bhai, within a second, ran back into the plane and got my sarod in spite of the short circuit. I was so taken aback with his  love and concert and couldn’t thank him enough. In our field the journey of every musician is never-ending. Playing good sarod and tabla is not enough; one has to be a complete musician, full of humility and grace. He has been a true example of this.


Extract courtesy: My Father, Our Fraternity: The story of Haafiz Ali Khan and my world by Amjad Ali Khan; Published by ROLI  


1974
Year the musicians began playing together

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

zakir hussain Music mumbai indian music Entertainment News bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK