'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box Office: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan's rom-com gets a decent opening

Updated on: 03 June,2023 10:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Box office: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's first movie together get a thumbs up from the audience as the film gets a decent opening

For actors Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, it was a special Friday as their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' was released in theatres. After extensively promoting their film across the country, and meeting people in different cities, the film was released on June 2. Directed by Laxman Utekar of 'Luka Chuppi' and 'Mimi' fame, the film saw a good opening. 


'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' opened at Rs 5.49 crore on day 1 in India. The film got a boost because of its 'Buy 1 get 1 free' ticket offer and affordable pricing of tickets which encouraged more people to hit the theatres. This is also the first time that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shared screen space. Their chemistry and binding during promotional tours were liked by the audience who headed to the theatres to see the story of their characters unfold. 


Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share details about the first-day box office collection of the Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan-starrer. "#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke takes off on Day 1… Silences naysayers and pessimists, who had predicted [below] ₹ 2 cr start… Got a boost due to Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer + affordable ticket pricing, which has given its biz the required push… Fri ₹ 5.49 cr. #India biz.


The *national chains* contributed a healthy ₹ 3.35 cr on Day 1…
#PVR: 1.54 cr
#INOX: 1.11 cr
#Cinepolis: 70 lacs

#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke is expected to maintain the momentum on Sat and Sun… The Buy-1-Get-1 free ticket offer continues till Sun night, which should help the film post a strong total in its opening weekend. #ZHZB".

'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' is pure comedy territory in the beginning. Kapil is a yoga instructor, and Soumya is a tutor; their two-year marriage is still going strong. Both are pressed for space in their home, with mummyji, daddyji, mamaji, mamiji, and a nephew who is far too clever for his own good, frequently placing himself between the young couple when they want to cuddle. As Soumya sees it, the only way out is to find a place where they can enjoy their solitude, and to that end, the two start on a route fraught with stumbling obstacles, including a fake divorce.

