Zareen Khan: I’ve tried every diet in the book

Over a decade since she made her acting debut, Zareen Khan on her public battle with the bulge, and chasing challenging routines

Zareen Khan’s battle with the bulge has been a rather public one. The actor, who made her industry debut with Salman Khan’s Veer admits to have “tried every diet in the book” and resorted to “fasting for two days at a stretch” before adopting healthy habits.

“By the time that I became part of the industry, I had already dropped 50 kilos. In fact, I had to gain weight to look voluptuous for my debut film. And it is rather ironic that while no one told me anything when I was [obese], everybody had an opinion when I gained weight for a role. I got a lot of flak for it,” says Khan, asserting that her journey with both, trolls and fitness, began before her industry debut.

While her genetic predisposition put her at a disadvantage, Khan points out that the hormonal changes that women are subjected to also affect the ability to maintain weight. “Sometimes, no matter how hard we try, things don’t work in our favour. They take our body on a different track altogether. At one point in time, I weighed 100 kilos. I come from a family where people battle chronic illnesses like diabetes and heart-related issues that are a product of [obesity].”

However, she aptly highlights that when it comes to fitness, sometimes, one cannot judge a book by its cover. Individuals who appear slim, she highlights, may also be battling health-related conditions. On her part, Khan counts physical activity among the most crucial factors in her journey. Not a gym rat, she prefers to adopt functional methods — exercises that will actually help her tide over calamities, when they strike. “I think about the physical requirements that will be needed in the face of calamity. I will need to run, [swim], or jump to navigate obstacles that may arise. It’s like a survivors’ [boot camp]. I don’t believe in heading to the gym and pumping one body part.”

While cardiovascular activities have been a staple, Khan says she experiments with fitness forms like pilates, and weight lifting. Currently, she adheres to functional training and aerial yoga. “If I look at something, and begin to wonder if I can do it, I take it up as a challenge. Even today, while doing yoga, I am often surprised by what I can pull off.” The actor, who wouldn’t even cover “500 metres in a day”, also focuses on being active.

Tackling weight-related issues, she agrees, has hampered professional opportunities. “In this industry, a lot of people speak about body-shaming, and then, the same people are [adamant] about casting actresses who are stick-thin. But, things have changed in the last two years. Instead of perceiving them as eye-candies, women are being given more actor-driven roles. In the past, the makers wanted every woman to look the same. Now, the focus is on the role and not on the looks alone.”

Khan on diet tricks that have helped her

Intermittent fasting may be tough at the onset, but after three days, you no longer feel hungry during the fasting phase. You eventually realise that a lot of times, you eat due to boredom. It helps you understand your relationship with food. I also follow a low-carb diet, and avoid sugar, as much as I can.

