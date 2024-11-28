In 1993, Aditya Pancholi was rumoured to be having an affair with Pooja Bedi, who filed a police complaint accusing him of sexual abuse. In 2017, Kangana Ranaut alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with Aditya

Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Pancholi, Zarina Wahab, Pooja Bedi Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Zarina Wahab was prepared for Aditya Pancholi to have affairs, reacts to abuse allegations by Kangana Ranaut x 00:00

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab has defended the abuse allegations made by women of showbiz against her actor-husband Aditya Pancholi. The duo that fell in love on the sets of Kalank Ka Tika, tied the knot in 1986. However, Aditya made headlines for his infidelity, first with Pooja Bedi, and later with Kangana Ranaut.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zarina Wahab on Aditya Pancholi’s extra-marital affairs

In 1993, Aditya Pancholi was rumoured to be having an affair with Pooja Bedi. They were candid about dating each other, but things ended on a sour note after Pooja filed a police complaint against Aditya, accusing him of sexual abuse. In 2017, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut alleged that she was in an abusive relationship with Aditya when she was a newcomer and that he misused her.

Reacting to the claims, Zarina Wahab told Lehren, “I was always aware of his affairs, but I never questioned him. I only cared about how he treated me when he was home. I ignored asking him questions because it would have made him fearless. I was completely prepared for him to have affairs.”

Zarina Wahab defends Aditya Pancholi despite abuse allegations

Speaking about the allegations made by Pooja and Kangana, Zarina defended her husband and asserted that he has never been abusive. “He is such a sweetheart. For once, I might beat him. But, he is very sweet. His girlfriends accused him of these things because they didn't get what they wanted. I was always nice to Kangana. She often visited my home. He was very nice to her. I don't know what went wrong. I just can tell that I saw what he couldn't and eventually that happened,” she added.

Rape case against Aditya Pancholi

In 2019, a rape case was filed against Aditya Pancholi by a renowned Bollywood actress. He received an anticipatory bail for the same. In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Aditya was charged under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Soon after the FIR was filed, the actor said that he was being "falsely implicated in this case."