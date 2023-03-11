Zeenat Aman turns showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week; shares BTS thoughts

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram feed and dropped a picture of herself from behind the sets of Lakme fashion week. Zeenat walked the ramp as a show-stopper for Shanin Mannan

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram feed and dropped a picture of herself from behind the sets of Lakme fashion week. Zeenat walked the ramp as a show-stopper for Shanin Mannan.

Zeenat can be seen wearing a pantsuit, that consisted of a bright red flamingo print blazer with a black shirt and a matching dramatic red collar.

The pants and shoes took a monotone black colour to let the blazer be the star of the show. To complete the outfit, the actress can be seen wearing some chic sunglasses.

In the caption, she wrote, "Captured behind the scenes, before this morning’s ramp walk. My pantsuit was comfortable and just a little reckless.

I’d forgotten what a whirlwind it is to be backstage! The bustle of a fashion show approaching showtime is unique, and I can’t deny that there was a butterfly or two fluttering in my stomach."

She added, "A warm thank you to all the technicians, workers, and security personnel who make such events run smoothly for our talented designers and models.

It’s been a minute since I walked the ramp, and I’m touched by the love I am receiving for being Shahin’s showstopper at fashion week. ", she concluded.

Bollywood actress Sayani Gupta commented on her post, "Icon (heart emoji) What a please it was today ma’am to share the stage, the ramp, the space with you! An absolute honour! Thank you for paving the way, being the coolest cat and being the warmest and most dignified! Love you so much!"

Sayani was seen walking the ramp as a show stopper for Jajaabor.

Aman has been making headlines since the day she made her debut on Instagram. The actress shares her pictures with long notes penned down in her caption. Her fans have extended their love for the actress in the comments section and applauded her for well articulate captions.