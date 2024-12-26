From Maheep Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor to Suhana Khan, several Bollywood celebrities were seen at the Christmas bash hosted by filmmaker Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar

Bollywood's A-listers gathered at Zoya Akhtar's residence for a memorable Christmas party today. The event filled with love, laughter, and festive spirit brought together prominent celebrities including Bhavna Pandey, Farhan Akhtar and wife Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Maheep Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others.

The stars arrived in style at Zoya's residence. Bollywood stylish couple Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor arrived in style. Sanjay Kapoor was seen in a red cheque shirt while attending the Christmas celebration. Shahid Kapoor attended Zoya's Christmas party with his wife Mira Rajput and cousin-actor Ishaan Khatter. Shahid and Ishaan donned a dapper look while Mira Rajut looked adorable in the red dress.

Javed Akhtar was spotted entering the house in a blue kurta. He looked excited as he interacted with paps. 'Bhaag Mikha Bhaag' actor Farhan Akhtar graced the celebration with his wife Shibani Dandekar. Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, who debuted in the Bollywood industry with a Zoya Akhtar directorial, 'The Archies' looked beautiful as he entered Zoya's house for the Christmas celebration.

Renowned producer and director Sajid Khan donned a dapper look for the event. Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have been actively involved in creating exciting docu-series, especially after the success of 'Angry Young Men'. As per US-based portal Variety, 'In Transit', a nine-part docu-series is being made under Tiger Baby, the production company founded by Zoya and Reema, in collaboration with Amazon Studios. The series focuses on transgender stories from India, an aspect of Indian society rarely explored in mainstream media.

Sharing more details about it, Zoya said, "There's a trans community, and nobody really talks about that community, the people that identify as trans from heartland India. Where are they coming from? What are their lives? How are they dealing? What are they going through, and what's their experience?."

The duo also recently unveiled Taira Malaney's 'Turtle Walker', a documentary chronicling the extraordinary journey of conservationist Satish Bhaskar, who walked nearly the entire coast of India in his efforts to protect sea turtles. "He's such a hero that doesn't think he's a hero. He just walked nearly the entire coast of India, which helped the sea turtle not go into extinction. I mean, it's such a big story, and he's just one guy," Zoya said. The film won the prestigious Grand Teton Award at the Jackson Wild Media Awards.

