Celine Dion appeared on a lower tier of the iconic Parisian landmark to perform just moments after French sporting legends Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec lit the Olympic cauldron

Celine Dion Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Celine Dion makes a spectacular comeback as she performs from the Eiffel Tower at Paris Olympics opening ceremony x 00:00

Canadian singer Celine Dion, who had been battling a rare illness, made a spectacular comeback by singing from the Eiffel Tower at the climax of the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony with a rousing version of the ‘Hymn to Love’ by Edith Piaf.

The 56-year-old ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer appeared on a lower tier of the iconic Parisian landmark to perform just moments after French sporting legends Teddy Riner and Marie-Jose Perec lit the Olympic cauldron.

There will NEVER be anyone like her again in our lifetimes.



Celine Dion delivers her incredible comeback performance live at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, on the world's stage. pic.twitter.com/HzjY5BFiRs — Tony Morrison (@THETonyMorrison) July 26, 2024

Dion's performance was the final show-stopping act of a four-hour opening ceremony that began with around 7,000 athletes being ferried down the Seine River on an armada of boats.

This performance marks a significant return for the iconic singer, a first since revealing diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Despite the challenges posed by her health condition, Dion has remained steadfast in her commitment to music and her fans.

She took to X and wrote, "I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and perseverance. All of you have been so focused on your dream, and whether or not you take home a medal, I hope that being here means that it has come true for you! You should all be so proud, we know how hard you have worked to be the best of the best. Stay focused, keep going, my heart is with you!"

I’m honored to have performed tonight, for the Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, and so full of joy to be back in one of my very favorite cities! Most of all, I’m so happy to be celebrating these amazing athletes, with all their stories of sacrifice and determination, pain and… pic.twitter.com/Ak6iKfhgzX — Celine Dion (@celinedion) July 27, 2024

Earlier, she was spotted outside the Royal Monceau Hotel in Paris, warmly greeting fans and signing autographs.

Celine Dion recently attended the New York screening of her documentary, 'I Am: Celine Dion.' The event, held at Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, culminated in a heartfelt standing ovation from the audience, marking a poignant moment for the singer.

The film aims to showcase not only Dion's musical legacy but also her resilience in facing this rare neurological disorder.

Since December 2022, Dion has largely withdrawn from public life following her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition characterized by uncontrollable muscle spasms that severely impact mobility.

The singer was compelled to postpone and eventually cancel her 2023 tour dates due to the debilitating effects of the disorder.

In March, Dion took to social media to raise awareness on International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day, sharing a heartfelt message alongside a photo with her three sons.

"Trying to overcome this autoimmune disorder has been one of the hardest experiences of my life," Dion wrote, adding, "But I remain determined to one day get back onto the stage and to live as normal of a life as possible."

