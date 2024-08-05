Breaking News
Adele upsets Korean fans after showing THIS image at her Munich concert: ‘Such a horrible symbol’

Updated on: 05 August,2024 03:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

When Adele performed 'Rumour Has It’, the imagery that was played as an LED installment in the backdrop was offensive to Koreans given its association with history

Adele Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Singer Adele has upset her Korean fans after an image of the Rising Sun was displayed at her concert in Munich, Germany. When Adele performed 'Rumour Has It’, the imagery that was played as an LED installment in the backdrop was offensive to Koreans given its association with history. For those unversed, the Rising Sun flag is associated with Japanese imperial aggression and war crimes, similar to the Swastika symbol in Germany. 


A section of Adele’s Korean fans took to social media and expressed their dismay over the same. 



One user wrote, “Hi, Adele. Today's concert in Munich was absolutely perfect, except for one thing. During the performance of "Rumor Has It," the Rising Sun flag appeared on the screen. This flag is a symbol of Japanese militarism and holds the same meaning as the Nazi swastika.”


“Imagine being this brainless about world history,” added another. 

One user commented, “This opinion is absolutely correct. Japan's Rising Sun Flag gives many Asians a feeling similar to the Nazi flag that Westerners see. I wish more Westerners knew about this fact.”

Adele also paused her performance during the Munich concert to air the 2024 Paris Olympics. During her 'Adele in Munich' residency, she paused to broadcast the Olympic women's 100-meter finals on massive screens installed in Messe Munchen's outdoor arena venue.

Team USA's Richardson ultimately took home silver with a time of 10.87, and her teammate Melissa Jefferson claimed bronze with 10.92. It was Saint Lucia's Julien Alfred who won her country's first gold medal with a time of 10.72.

Adele has received numerous accolades, including 16 Grammy Awards, 12 Brit Awards (including three for British Album of the Year), an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

The 36-year-old artist will return to her 'Weekends with Adele' Las Vegas residency, running from October 25 to November 23. Two years into the residency, Adele said she plans to take a break after the upcoming run of shows.

Adele began her Munich residency on Friday, presenting two gigs every week until August 31. Two years into the residency, Adele said she plans to take a break after the upcoming run of shows.

(With inputs from ANI)

