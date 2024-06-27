American comedian Anthony Jeselnik announces debut tour in India, to perform in three cities

American comedian Anthony Jeselnik brings his 'Bones and All' tour to India from 8th August to 10th August 2024 for the second edition of DeadAnt Live’s initiative ‘The Loop’

American Comedian Anthony Jeselnik

DeadAnt, comedy vanguard of India, captured the attention of comedy fans earlier this year with the launch of ‘The DeadAnt Loop’ – a new IP by DeadAnt Live that offers unparalleled live experiences across the country with comedy from around the world. The highly anticipated second edition features international stand-up comedian Anthony Jeselnik, who is celebrated worldwide for his unique brand of dark and provocative comedy. Marking Anthony’s first-ever performance in India, the upcoming ‘Bones and All’ tour—presented by DeadAnt Live—will take place in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru from 8th to 10th August 2024.

Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian. He can currently be seen on his podcast, 'The Jeselnik and Rosenthal Vanity Project', alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal. His most recent stand up special, 'Fire In The Maternity Ward' premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was also the creator, host and producer of his series, 'Good Talk' and 'The Jeselnik Offensive' on Comedy Central. He also appeared on multiple roasts for the network, most notably 'The Roast of Donald Trump' and 'The Roast of Charlie Sheen'. Additionally, Anthony wrote and performed the stand-up specials 'Thoughts and Prayers', an hour-long for Netflix and Caligula, an hour-long for Comedy Central which followed his debut comedy album, 'Shakespeare' for Comedy Central Records. He has performed on 'Conan', The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and was a writer and the first ever stand-up comic to appear on 'Late Night with Jimmy Fallon'.

Speaking about his debut tour in India, Anthony Jeselnik said, “I’m excited to announce my first comedy tour in India as it’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go and perform. Bones and All is all new material and hope you enjoy. See you in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru this August”

Ravina Rawal, Founder-CEO, DeadAnt, remarked, “The Loop is incredibly important to us at DeadAnt Live. It aims to bridge the gap between comedy culture in India and abroad by introducing foreign, English-speaking comedians to audiences here. We look forward to presenting the supremely talented master of misdirection and the ‘dark prince of comedy’ Anthony Jeselnik on a three-city Loop here. We are confident that his performance will make for an unforgettable evening, and for all the right reasons.”

Check out the schedule of Anthony Jeselnik’s debut Indian tour below:

● 8th August 2024 - Mumbai - Sri Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium

● 9th August 2024 - New Delhi - Siri Fort Auditorium

● 10th August 2024 - Bengaluru - Good Shepherd Auditorium