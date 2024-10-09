Breaking News
Anne Hathaway celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with a special gift from husband Adam Shulman

Updated on: 09 October,2024 09:18 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Anne Hathaway celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with a special gift from husband Adam Shulman

Anne Hathaway. Pic/AFP

Actor Anne Hathaway has received a special gift from her husband Adam Shulman on their 12th wedding anniversary, reported E! News.


"This is my new bag," said Anne in a TikTok while showing off her black leather handbag. "It was my anniversary present from Adam, and I just love it so much," she added.


She also showed the items she keeps inside her bag including an eyelash curler, lip balm, wallet, and headphones, reported E! News.


Meanwhile, talking about her work front, she is gearing up for the sequel of 'The Devil Wears Prada'.

'The Devil Wears Prada' is a 2006 comedy-drama film directed by David Frankel. It stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, and Emily Blunt.

Apart from this, she also recently confirmed that 'The Princess Diaries 3' is officially in the works.

Adele Lim ("Joy Ride," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Raya and the Last Dragon") has come on board to direct the project.

The film is produced by Debra Martin Chase, who originated the film franchise starring Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis, the down-to-earth teen-turned-queen of the fictional kingdom of Genovia, and Julie Andrews as her regal grandmother. Hathaway will also produce under her Somewhere Pictures banner. Naia Cucukov (Lim's producing partner at 100 Tigers, both pictured above) will executive produce the film alongside Melissa Stack.

"Princess Diaries 3" has been in development since 2022 and, last year, Hathaway shared an update about the long-awaited movie's progress in an interview with V Magazine. "We're in a good place," Hathaway teased. "There's nothing to announce yet. But we're in a good place."Plot details have not been disclosed yet.

Flora Greeson is penning the script for the film, which is being produced by Debra Martin Chase, the original producer of the franchise.

