The Devil Wears Prada sequel: Meryl Streep returns as Miranda Priestly to save her struggling magazine 

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep is all set to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ sequel which is reportedly in the works. Released on June 30, 2006, the dramedy is based on the novel of the same name written by author Lauren Weisberger.

The story revolves around an aspiring journalist Andy Sachs played by Anne Hathaway who to set her footing in the world of publishing, takes up a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, a ruthless editor of a fashion magazine. However, over some time, Sach learns about how cutthroat and cruel the fashion industry can be as well as the numerous sacrifices people make so that they can reach the top.

According to a report by Puck, the sequel is in its initial stage, and writer Aline Brosh McKenna who worked on the first part is expected to come on board for the second time around.

As per the report, the first part's writer Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to script the sequel. It further suggests that the plot will tentatively follow Miranda as the editor of Runway magazine, which is now dwindling in terms of business given the traditional route of print business. She encounters her former assistant Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) who is now a luxury group’s senior executive. Miranda’s magazine needs advertising revenue and to see if Emily will help her given how she was thrown under the bus as Andy took over will form the crux of the film.

Meanwhile, there is no update if Anne will reprise her role. Earlier, Anne told Variety how hard she had to work to get the role. The actress said she had to "be patient" and traced the words "hire me" in the sand of a desk zen garden of an executive after their meeting was over to catch their attention.

Rachel McAdams was the first choice for the role because of her success in 'The Notebook' and 'Mean Girls', but she repeatedly turned it down. Juliette Lewis and Claire Danes also auditioned for the part. But when Hathaway landed the acting gig, she was over the moon. She said, "I was putting on a shirt. I had some buddies over. I remember running out in my living room, half-dressed, screaming -- I got 'The Devil Wears Prada'! I got 'The Devil Wears Prada'!"

