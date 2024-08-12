Breaking News
Updated on: 12 August,2024 07:44 AM IST
The Hitlist Team

Cry baby may be far distanced from the pressing and pivotal tracks Clean Bandit has previously released, but the trio manages to pull off a single that will surely be a hit

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie’s new single 
Worth your time: Yes


Cry baby marks Grammy-winning British pop trio Clean Bandit’s official return to music, and features chart-topping vocalist Anne-Marie and internationally acclaimed DJ, David Guetta. Seemingly targeted at young women engulfed in bad relationships, the single sees Marie deliver a playful track in which she celebrates her independence from an undeserving man. Groovy though the number may be, the lyrics make the protagonist’s pain evident.



Cry baby may be far distanced from the pressing and pivotal tracks Clean Bandit has previously released, but the trio manages to pull off a single that will surely be a hit at nightclubs for its ability to get a listener on the dance floor. Guetta’s beats don’t disappoint and work to lift the single when the rendition falters.


