'Barbie' trailer: Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken get a taste of the real world

'If you hate Barbie, then this film is for you,' says the trailer of Greta Gerwig's upcoming film 'Barbie'. The recently released trailer gives a glimpse of what is to be expected of the film. While the teaser of the film until now gave us a glimpse only into the perfect Barbie land, the trailer shows the unexplored side of Barbie and Ken.

The new trailer of Barbie begins with Barbie (Margot Robbie) talking about unheard concepts of death and flat feet in the Barbie world. She gets uncomfortable looks from other Barbies when she speaks about such things. However, when Barbie gets a chance to explore the real world and Ken (Ryan Gosling) tags along. The duo set out to explore the modern world, which is quite different from the safe haven of their pink-coded, plastic lifestyle. While on Venice Beach, Barbie punches a man who slaps her butt, and she and Ken end up posing with some Los Angeles police department mugshots.

As per 'Variety', Gerwig and the 'Barbie' ensemble attempted to keep the plot of the film hidden from audiences, but when photos and videos of them shooting in Los Angeles went viral last year, fans started to catch onto the movie's plot.

"I can't tell you how mortified we were, by the way," Robbie told Jimmy Fallon last year about the set photos garnering widespread attention online. "We look like we're laughing and having fun, but we're dying on the inside. Dying. I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life".

"I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in Los Angeles. I knew once you were doing exteriors, you're gonna get papped. There's probably going to be a small crowd of people who are going to take notice because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did," added Robbie.

'Barbie' will be released in theatres on July 20.

