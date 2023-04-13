Billy Murray: They were going to kidnap my grandchildren

Veteran English actor Billy Murray recounts how his grandkids were taking a stroll with his daughter and her son-in-law in Essex, when a group of three men approached them in a black Audi A6

Billy Murray

English actor Billy Murray has claimed some people in an Audi attempted to “kidnap” his grandchildren while they were out with their mother and son-in-law.

Murray, 81, has taken to social media and claimed the terrifying incident happened close to his home in Essex while his daughter and her partner were enjoying a day out. The star, who also appeared in BBC’s EastEnders, said that his daughter and his grandchildren were walking when they became separated before a group of men approached them.

In a video which has since gone viral, Murray has shared the terrifying ordeal and claimed a group of men got out of an Audi A6. He said, “My daughter, her partner, and my two grandchildren were out yesterday in a little tiny village just round the corner from our little farm. A black Audi pulled up in front of her blocking the way she was walking.”

Also Read: MCU returns! Brie Larson's sci-fi action film 'The Marvels' trailer is out now

The Johnny Allen actor further mentioned to an online portal, “The driver got out and she could see through the screen that there was a passenger and three other guys sat in the back. It was a black four-door Audi A6. They kept looking at the children and she panicked and called out to Mick [partner]. He looked over and saw three guys in the back getting out of the car to approach the children. They were going to kidnap my grandchildren, that is what they assumed anyway. As soon as Mick saw it, he yelled and screamed at them,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever