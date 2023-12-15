Brazilian gospel singer collapses and dies during live performance; concertgoers capture shocking moments on camera

Brazilian gospel singer dies during a live performance, leaving his concertgoers in shock. The gospel music world is left grappling with the aftereffects of losing a talent like Pedro Henrique

Pedro Henrique

Brazilian gospel singer dies during a live performance, leaving his concertgoers in shock. The gospel music world is left grappling with the aftereffects of losing a talent like Pedro Henrique.

Pedro Henrique was in the middle of singing his hit song ‘Vai Ser Tão Lindo’ at a religious event that was published online from the concert hall in Feira de Santana, a city in northeastern Brazil. The video of the unfortunate moment showed Pedro engaging with the audience at the front of the stage before he suddenly collapsed on his back. The shocked band members and the crowd were left dumbfounded by the moment.

The organisers quickly ran to help Pedro, who was immediately transported to a nearby clinic, where he was declared dead on arrival. As per a report on Radio 93, Henrique's record label confirmed the cause of death was a massive heart attack.

“These are very difficult situations in life for which we have no explanation,” Todah Music wrote in an Instagram post. “We just need to understand that the will of God prevails," they added.

They also described Henrique as “a cheerful young man, a friend to all. Only child. A present husband and a super dedicated father.”

Netizens immediately took to 'X' to share their condolences:

Henrique is survived by his wife, Suilan Barreto, and his daughter, Zoe, who was born on October 19.