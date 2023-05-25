Cannes 2023: Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari stuns in a bright red Manish Malhotra gown

Indo-American rapper Raja Kumari graced the red carpet on the Cannes Film Festival in collaboration with renowned designer Manish Malhotra

Today, the glamorous city of Cannes witnessed a fashion extravaganza as the international musician, Raja Kumari, graced the red carpet in collaboration with renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

Donning a stunning red custom ensemble serves as a testament to the exceptional craftsmanship of the designer, who tailored it with Raja Kumari's unique style and personality in mind. The bright red hue exudes confidence and power, with a cape and long trail at the back. The Indian American artist walked the red carpet for Indē Wild, a conscious beauty ecosystem, founded by Diipa Khosla.

Speaking of her debut, Raja Kumari said, “I am so honored to have been asked to attend Cannes Film Festival and support my friend Diipa Khosla and IndÄ Wild. I always choose Indian Couture for my most important moments and I felt like a goddess wearing Manish Malhotra’s sari with an elongated cape."

Raja Kumari, known for her striking and bold looks on red carpets, makes her Cannes debut no exception. Her captivating head-to-toe look created by Manish Malhotra is a true celebration of fashion and artistry. The collaboration between these two creative powerhouses undoubtedly provides an unforgettable moment on the prominent red carpet.

Meanwhile, Raja Kumari has been grabbing eyeballs for her powerful album titled 'The Bridge', which was released on April 28 and the music video of the very first track from the album ‘Born To Win’ was dropped on May 15. Raja Kumari’s unique style quotient and impactful screen presence wins our heart.

Talking about the music video Raja kumari opens up,”I'm so happy and elated to bring this magical work with my audiences. It is a labour of love, passion and something that I genuinely believe in and have been working for a long time now. The audience has showered an immense amount of love to the album and I look forward to the same amount of love for the music video too.”

She further added,”My goal with every song is to bring something different for my audiences that they have not seen me doing before and Born to Win is really one such song. The song gives you an exotic feel yet with so much of an Indian touch.”