Cardi B recently appeared in a Los Angeles court where she won the lawsuit accusing her of assault, filed by a security guard after 7 years. But the rapper made headlines for snapping at a man who asked her about her pregnancy

Amid the rising pregnancy rumours, rapper Cardi B recently lost her cool at a paparazzo after he questioned her about her personal life. The incident occured when she was attending a court hearing with regard to an assault case filed against her 7 years ago. During the hearing, she was cleared of all charges.

Cardi B snaps at a man

The 31-year-old rapper made a statement in a black-and-white polka dot dress as she made her way out of the court. However, when asked if she was expecting her fourth child with ex-husband Offset, Cardi lost her cool.

"Respect women," she shouted, before she angrily tossed a marker at the paparazzo. A video on social media is going viral where the photographer presses Cardi about claims that "Offset is publicly bragging about getting you pregnant for the fourth time" and if there could be any "paternity issues with Stefon Diggs." Cardi seemed visibly irritated as she grabbed a marker from a fan's hand and hurled it toward the questioner.

As her bodyguard escorted therapper to a waiting vehicle, the man called out, "I still love you even though you threw some stuff at me." Cardi fired back saying, "Don’t do that. Do you see women asking those type of questions to me? Why do you feel as a man, you get to ask me those type of questions? Act like you have some manners. Don't disrespect me." Despite her being annoyed, the paparazzo continued shouting once again, "I still love you, Cardi."

Cardi B wins lawsuit

Notably, the California jury found Cardi B not liable of assault allegations in a civil lawsuit filed by a former security guard. The case is from a 2018 incident involving plaintiff Emani Ellis, a former building security guard who reportedly sued Cardi B for alleged assault. The altercation took place between the women in the hallway of a medical office where Ellis was employed.

Cardi, who was pregnant at the time and on her way to see her obstetrician, denied all allegations. Meanwhile, Ellis was seeking punitive and other damages that included medical expenses for a scratch on her face.