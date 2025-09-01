The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on BEST bus operating on route number 201 from Santacruz Depot (Mateshwari). According to the depot authorities, the bus was parked at the station without any staff members inside when a dispute broke out between Maratha agitators and a few passengers

The window of the bus has also been damaged in the incident.

A passenger was allegedly assaulted by Maratha quota agitators at Mumbai's Juhu bus station on Sunday evening, officials said at Santacruz depot stated.

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm on BEST bus operating on route number 201 from Santacruz Depot (Mateshwari). According to authorities, the bus was parked at the station without any staff members inside when a dispute broke out between the Maratha quota agitators and a few passengers.

During the altercation, one passenger was allegedly pushed inside the bus and assaulted. The agitators also allegedly smashed the right-side third window from the rear of the bus.

Hearing the commotion, the bus inspector and staff rushed to the vehicle and attempted to calm the situation. However, the agitators continued to argue aggressively, authorities privy to the developments stated. A complaint was lodged on the police helpline (100), and officers were asked to reach the spot. By the time police arrived, both the agitators and the passengers involved had fled.

The damaged bus was later halted, and passengers were transferred to another vehicle to continue their journey.

Authorities have urged commuters to remain cautious amid ongoing Maratha morcha protests.