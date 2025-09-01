Police issued the advisory after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange vowed to stop drinking water from the fourth day of his hunger strike on Monday and brave "bullets" for reservation under the OBC category, demanding that the state government issue a GR based on the reservation based on available records

With Maratha protesters led by Manoj Jarange occupying Azad Maidan and various areas in south Mumbai, police have cautioned motorists about occasional disruptions in traffic movement towards south Mumbai on Monday morning.

"Azad Maidan: Expect slow traffic and occasional disruption tomorrow morning while commuting towards south Mumbai due to ongoing agitation. Keep following directions given at traffic junctions to minimise", the Mumbai traffic police posted on its official handle.

Police issued the advisory after Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange vowed to stop drinking water from the fourth day of his hunger strike on Monday and brave "bullets" for reservation under the OBC category, demanding that the state government issue a GR based on the reservation based on available records.

The state government on Sunday said it will seek a legal opinion on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer on the Kunbi status- an OBC caste- for the Maratha community.

Jarange, however, remained unimpressed and said he won't budge from the protest venue in Azad Maidan till his demands are met, even if the Fadnavis government fires bullets at protesters.

He demanded that the government issue a GR on the Maratha reservation based on available records.

"The government should say that Marathas are a sub-caste of Kunbis. There are 58 lakh records that have been found, which show links of Marathas as Kunbis. Those who want a reservation will take it. Don't generalise Marathas as Kunbis if there is a legal issue," Jarange told a press conference on Sunday night.

He said no one can stop Marathas from getting reservations under the OBC category.

Forced to do a political tightrope ahead of civic elections, the government said the cabinet sub-committee will seek a legal view on implementing the Hyderabad gazetteer regarding the Kunbi status for Marathas, which was a key demand of Jarange.

State Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha reservation issue, chaired two meetings on the quota issue during the day.

Jarange has been staging an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai from Friday over his demand for a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Class (OBC) category.

A day earlier, the quota leader refused to soften his stand after a delegation led by retired HC judge Sandeep Shinde met him.

