Downton Abbey: A New Era Movie Review - Indulging in outrageous privilege!

Updated on: 03 June,2022 11:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

For this second feature, writer Julian Fellowes and Director Simon Curtis focus their mite on the 1930s, with The Great Depression, wars, and modernizations just around the corner. That’s why it’s titled ‘A New Era’ I suppose

A still from Downton Abbey: A New Era


Cast: Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Imelda Staunton, Penelope Wilton, Robert James-Collier
Director: Simon Curtis
Rating: 3/5

The fairly successful (not so in India) 2019 introductory feature spawned from one of the most talked-about shows in the US and UK, breeds a sequel that takes us for a ride alongside the aristocratic Crawley family and their retinue of domestics, to the South of France in order to uncover the secrets behind a surprise bequest of a villa inherited by the dowager countess. The first feature had the Crawley family and Downton staff all excited and in a tizzy over a royal visit from the King and Queen of Great Britain. For this second feature, writer Julian Fellowes and Director Simon Curtis focus their mite on the 1930s, with The Great Depression, wars, and modernizations just around the corner. That’s why it’s titled ‘A New Era’ I suppose.




