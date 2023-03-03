Drake regrets namechecking exes in his songs

The rapper, 36, stressed that “the lyrics are never with ill intent” but admitted one of his former partners had called him out about it once and bluntly told him about the impact his words could have

Rapper Drake is trying to stop mentioning his exes in his songs because of the lasting impact on their lives.

The Hotline bling hitmaker said he has two regrets when it comes to his back catalogue, one being “disrupting somebody’s life” by mentioning them by name or making clear references to them, and the second being, mocking older rappers.

Discussing his song Weston road flows, in which he raps about retiring at 35, he told Lil Yachty on Moody Conversations, “I hate hearing that s***. I think that sometimes when I’ve said girls’ names in songs, maybe those are the two things that I look back on and I’m like, ‘Maybe I could’ve done without, s**ting on people for age or disrupting somebody’s life.’”

The rapper, 36, stressed that “the lyrics are never with ill intent” but admitted one of his former partners had called him out about it once and bluntly told him about the impact his words could have.

Though Drake has tried his “best to stop doing that”, he admitted it isn’t always easy because sometimes he just needs an outlet for his feelings. He added, “But I like to be honest in music too. So that one’s a push and pull.”

