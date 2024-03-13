Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy

Eric Carmen

Listen to this article Eric Carmen dies at 74 x 00:00

Eric Carmen, the frontman of the pop band Raspberries, has passed away at the age of 74. Carmen became an icon of early 1970s’ power pop and later achieved solo success with hits like All by myself and Hungry eyes. His wife, Amy Carmen, wrote on his website, “It is with tremendous sadness that we share the heartbreaking news of the passing of Eric Carmen. Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy.” The cause of death has not been shared by the family.

