General Hospital actor Doug Sheehan passes away at 75

'General Hospital' actor Doug Sheehan passes away at 75

Updated on: 09 July,2024 08:50 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Doug Sheehan's death was made public by the Wyoming-based Kane Funeral Home, which announced that the actor died "peacefully at his home

'General Hospital' actor Doug Sheehan passes away at 75

Doug Sheehan

American actor Doug Sheehan, known for his performance in 'General Hospital' has passed away at the of 75, reported People.


Sheehan received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his performance on 'General Hospital' in 1982.


Sheehan's death was made public by the Wyoming-based Kane Funeral Home, which announced that the actor died "peacefully at his home on Saturday morning, June 29, 2024, with his loving wife at his side."


"Services are pending at this time. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements," the announcement said. The cause of death has not been revealed.

The Californian actor had his TV debut in 1978 as Charlie's Angels but General Hospital's Joe Kelly, a lawyer, gave him his big break in 1979.

Sheehan remained a cast member of the popular soap opera until 1982 when he was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in the Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Daytime Drama Series category.

He appeared in the Dallas spinoff Knots Landing in 1983 as reporter Ben Gibson, Valene Ewing's (Joan Van Ark) second husband.

He played stockbroker Brian Harper in the two-season NBC comedy Day by Day, which starred Christopher Daniel Barnes and Linda Kelsey, before terminating his career in 1988. Some of his other television credits include appearances on MacGyver, Diagnosis Murder, Columbo, Cheers and the Clueless TV series.

Sheehan also appeared on the big screen in projects such as the 1979 comedy 10, 1982's Victor/Victoria and 1995's Cops n Roberts.

His last appearance in front of a camera came when he guest starred in What I Like About You (starring Amanda Bynes and Jennie Garth) and Sabrina the Teenage Witch (starring Melissa Joan Hart), reported People. 

