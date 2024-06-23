'Guardians of the Galaxy' director James Gunn wishes Chris Pratt on 45th birthday

The post quickly garnered attention from fans who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and speculation about potential future collaborations between Gunn and Pratt

As Hollywood actor Chris Pratt's celebrated his 45th birthday his colleagues from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sent in heartfelt wishes and nostalgic messages.

James Gunn, the renowned director behind the blockbuster hits 'Guardians of the Galaxy' shared a quirky picture alongside Pratt.

Gunn took to social media to express his gratitude and admiration for the actor who famously portrays Peter Quill/Star-Lord in the MCU.

In his tribute, Gunn wrote, "Happy Birthday @prattprattpratt. Couldn't have asked for a better person to be by my side making movies all these years."

The post quickly garnered attention from fans who flooded the comments section with birthday wishes and speculation about potential future collaborations between Gunn and Pratt.

"Is this a sign of his DCU joining?" questioned one fan, hinting at the actor's potential involvement in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Another fan expressed their admiration for the director-actor duo, hoping for a reunion in future projects by writing, "Happy Birthday @prattprattpratt ! I legit LOVE this duo and hope you guys work together again one day!!!"

Earlier in the day, Chris Pratt received another touching tribute from his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Taking to Instagram, Katherine shared a carousel of cherished moments with her husband, captioning it with heartfelt birthday wishes.

"Happy birthday my love @prattprattpratt. Can't wait to celebrate you all day long! We love you!" she wrote, reflecting the couple's strong bond and affectionate relationship.

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 after a whirlwind romance that began in June 2018.

Their wedding, held in Montecito, California, was a joyous affair attended by close family and friends.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in 2020 and expanded their family with the birth of their second daughter in May 2022.

