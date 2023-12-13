Happy Birthday Taylor Swift! Here are 5 iconic interview moments of the 'music industry' over the years!

It's Taylor Swift Day! While we probably won't know what the 'music industry', aka Taylor Swift, is up to today or what she planned, what we can do is look back a few times; she's been simply iconic without much effort.

It's December 13, and you know what that means? It's Taylor Swift Day! While we probably won't know what the 'music industry', aka Taylor Swift, is up to today or what she planned, what we can do is look back a few times; she's been simply iconic without much effort.

1) I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18

Very early in her career, Taylor was making regular appearances on The Ellen Show, which was a popular talk show hosted by Ellen Degeneres. In this particular episode of the show, Ellen asked Taylor Swift about a certain song she had written from her albums that had references to her ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas. As Ellen grilled Taylor about the songs and who they were written about, Taylor made the infamous remark, "I'm not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18."

2) I sit by myself and watch law and order.

While on The Ellen Show, the host herself was grilling Taylor Swift about any possible new romance in her life, as talking about or shaming Taylor about her dating life was pretty common in the 2000s. Ellen kept pushing for an answer while Taylor adamantly refused to have a boyfriend. While this exchange was unfolding, Taylor Swift said, "I sit by myself and watch law and order," which brought down the house with laughter.

3) When white noise hit number 1 on the iTunes chart

Who can forget when pure static noise made number one on the charts? Yes, you read that right. Taylor Swift accidentally released a static noise on iTunes, which immediately reached the number one spot on the music platform. There are a couple of reasons why she's known in the music industry, and this is just one of them.

4) When Taylor Swift forgot her own song on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

While engaging in a fun activity on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, Taylor Swift birthed a pretty iconic moment. The duo were engaged in a game where you need to guess the name of a song only through its instruments; Taylor Swift got each and every one of them right, except her own!

5) "In the music industry, when a man does something, it's strategic; when a woman does the same thing, it's calculated. A man is allowed to react; a woman can only overreact."

Taking a turn for the serious, Taylor Swift said this in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Tracy Smith. In the interview, Taylor Swift spoke about the sexism present in the industry and how men and women are judged on different scales for the same job. Taylor Swift talked about how she's always been judged for her dating life and professional life, and it's been a barrage of questions. She very aptly said, “There’s a different vocabulary for men and women in the music industry, right?” she continued. “A man does something, it’s strategic. A woman does the same thing, it’s calculated. A man is allowed to react. A woman can only overreact.”