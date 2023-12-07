TIME magazine crowned Taylor Swift as 'Person of the Year' and there is absolutely no denying it; it's a fact. To say 2023 was the pop sensation's year would be a cruel understatement. Taylor Swift also gave the most wonderful and eloquent interview to TIME magazine and touched on many topics ranging from the ups and downs

TIME magazine crowned Taylor Swift as 'Person of the Year' and there is absolutely no denying it; it's a fact. To say 2023 was the pop-sensation's year would be a cruel understatement. The 'Blank Space' singer was everywhere; every third post on Instagram featured a new record broken by the singer; every other video featured highlights from the massive success that is 'The Eras Tour'; and as an astounding result, she was on everyone's mind. Taylor Swift's new romance with the Chief's Travis Kelce resulted in even more press since 'Miss Americana' was dating the Chief's most 'bejewelled' player (Swifties, we know you're happy with the word play here).

Taylor Swift also gave the most wonderful and eloquent interview to the magazine and touched on many topics ranging from the ups and downs. Taking to her Instagram, Swift said, "The biggest, loudest, most aggressively over-excited thank you to @time for naming me Person of the Year. Thank you to @inezandvinoodh for the vision and fun they bring to every shoot I’ve ever done with them. Loved the whole creative team who had no right to serve as hard as they did: Styled by @heidibivens, Hair by @hollismithhead, Make-up by @diane.kendal, Nails by @makinaill, Produced by @vlm.productions"

In another post, with another visually stunning picture of herself, she penned an eloquent thought thanking the journalist who wrote it. She said, "@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued. I have tRuSt iSSueS when it comes to interviews but I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge. I was so happy he spoke to fans Madison and McCall who were so eloquent, loyal, and kind. I’m really reflecting on this year, and all the years that led up to it. Can’t say thank you enough times."

In the interview itself, Taylor Swift touched on the infamous drama with Kanye West and his then wife Kim Kardashian, where she edited a phone call where it looked like Taylor Swift consented to Kanye West's use of her name in relation to a beyond inappropriate line. Speaking on this, she said, “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she says. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.” (Kardashian wrote, in a 2020 social media post, that the situation “forced me to defend him.”)

“I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life,” she added.

The 'Music Industry', as she is often dubbed, even talked about her new romance with Travis Kelce. The singer has been spotted at several of her football boyfriend's games. “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she added. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once, I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”