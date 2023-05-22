Breaking News
Drugs-on-cruise case: Let Sameer Wankhede prove manipulation charge against us, says SIT
Mumbai: SoBo’s hippest gymnasium buckles under pandemic blow
Outrage as youth damages memorial stone in Vasai Fort
Mumbai: Soon, no more stopping at Vakola signal on WEH
Mumbai: Another BMC helpline, another ruse?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > James Gunn addresses DC rumours as he begins storyboarding Superman Legacy

James Gunn addresses DC rumours as he begins storyboarding 'Superman Legacy'

Updated on: 22 May,2023 10:32 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

James took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to share his take on all of the rumours being associated with his work

James Gunn addresses DC rumours as he begins storyboarding 'Superman Legacy'

James Gunn poses with a superman cup

Listen to this article
James Gunn addresses DC rumours as he begins storyboarding 'Superman Legacy'
x
00:00

American filmmaker James Gunn after delivering a massive hit for Marvel Studios in the form of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' has finally started storyboarding for the DC project 'Superman Legacy'. Alongside Gunn also bashed some rumours related to the project. James took to his Twitter handle on Saturday to share his take on all of the rumours being associated with his work.


The tweet by the filmmaker read, "I'm getting barraged with bullshit DC rumours this morning. I'll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it's especially egregious, I'm going to slow down on calling shit out. (Sorry, I know, it's one of my favourite traditions). There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don't want to encourage that. 2) I've read a hundred rumours this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don't want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I'm storyboarding Superman Legacy and don't have time! Have a great day!




In the follow-up tweet Gunn replied to a user regarding the development of the movie stating, "It's far from the first draft."

Gunn recently said only one person has been cast for Superman Legacy and it's not the Man of Steel himself. Names rumoured to be considered to play Clark Kent include Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi and Andrew Richardson, as per a report by Deadline.

DC Studios head Peter Safran a few months back in January teased about the storyline of the upcoming Superman movie, "It's not an origins story, it focuses on Superman's balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. He's the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, he's kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned."

Also Read: James Gunn praises Jr. NTR as 'amazing and cool' and expresses his desire to work with him

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

James Gunn marvel guardians of the galaxy Twitter hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK