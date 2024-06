Jennifer Lawrence to star in and produce murder mystery movie 'The Wives'

Lawrence will produce the movie through her banner Excellent Cadaver along with Jeremy O Harris and Josh Godfrey of the production banner bb2

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is set to feature in and produce an upcoming murder mystery.

The Oscar-winning actor has partnered with Apple Original Film and A24 for the film, titled "The Wives", according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is partly inspired by the "Real Housewives" franchise, which focuses on the soap operatic and over-the-top theatrics of well-to-do women in areas ranging from Orange County to Miami to Atlanta.

Lawrence will produce the movie through her banner Excellent Cadaver along with Jeremy O Harris and Josh Godfrey of the production banner bb2.

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley wrote the script for the project. No director is attached.

Lawrence, who won an Academy Award for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook", was most recently seen in the R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings".

