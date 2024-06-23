Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Jennifer Lawrence to star in and produce murder mystery movie The Wives

Jennifer Lawrence to star in and produce murder mystery movie 'The Wives'

Updated on: 23 June,2024 12:56 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

Top

Lawrence will produce the movie through her banner Excellent Cadaver along with Jeremy O Harris and Josh Godfrey of the production banner bb2

Jennifer Lawrence to star in and produce murder mystery movie 'The Wives'

Jennifer Lawrence. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Jennifer Lawrence to star in and produce murder mystery movie 'The Wives'
x
00:00

Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence is set to feature in and produce an upcoming murder mystery.


The Oscar-winning actor has partnered with Apple Original Film and A24 for the film, titled "The Wives", according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.


Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the movie is partly inspired by the "Real Housewives" franchise, which focuses on the soap operatic and over-the-top theatrics of well-to-do women in areas ranging from Orange County to Miami to Atlanta.


Lawrence will produce the movie through her banner Excellent Cadaver along with Jeremy O Harris and Josh Godfrey of the production banner bb2.

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley wrote the script for the project. No director is attached.

Lawrence, who won an Academy Award for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook", was most recently seen in the R-rated comedy "No Hard Feelings".

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

jennifer lawrence hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK