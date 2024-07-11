War of words ensues as Joe Biden claps back after George Clooney questions his “mental fitness” amid US presidential reelections

George Clooney and Joe Biden

A media feud between Joe Biden and George Clooney has grabbed the attention of internet users after the actor’s New York Times op-ed made it evident that he wasn’t in favour of Biden’s return to the post of president.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Biden clapped back after the actor pushed for the president to step down from his reelection campaign in the wake of widespread concerns about his mental fitness.

A Times congressional correspondent, Annie Karni, wrote on X that “Biden is fighting back on Clooney” and cited a source mocking the actor for his level of participation at a June 15 fundraiser that Clooney referenced in his piece. “The President stayed for over three hours, while Clooney took a photo quickly and left,” the source reportedly said.

The president’s campaign has also pointed out that Biden attended the fundraiser having just flown in from Italy, where he had been attending the G7 summit.

Clooney’s essay has drawn praise for being a case for Biden to step aside. Clooney, a long-time Biden supporter, said his performance at the fundraiser was similar to his worrisome appearance at a June 27 debate against Donald Trump in Atlanta.

“I love Joe Biden,” Clooney wrote. “As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character.

Believe in his morals. In the last four years, he’s won many of the battles he’s faced. But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can.

It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe “big F-ing deal” Biden of 2010.”

Long-time Biden supporter Michael Douglas also told The View that he felt Clooney’s essay was “a valid point.”

