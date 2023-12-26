Sophie spent Christmas in UK with daughters amid custody battle with Joe

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner is reportedly celebrating Christmas and New Year’s in the UK with her and Joe Jonas’s two daughters. According to court documents, Willa and Delphine will be staying overseas with the Game of Thrones actor till January 7. The girls will return to New York City with Jonas, who previously dropped them off with Turner on December 17. There was no information if the former couple would get together for the festivities.

Just last week, the X-Men: Dark Phoenix actor, 27, was seen taking a rainy day stroll with her daughters in London. She bundled up in a black coat while pushing Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, in a stroller as one of the toddlers held onto an umbrella. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers member, 34, was spotted walking into the hotspot Chiltern Firehouse.

Turner and Jonas are said to have reached an “amicable resolution” regarding the custody of their children during an intense multi-day meditation in October. As per the former couple’s agreement, Willa and Delphine would spend Thanksgiving with their father, and Christmas with their mother.

The Hesitate singer called it quits from the actor in September this year, after four years of marriage. The much-talked about break-up took an ugly turn when Turner sued Jonas for the “immediate return” of their daughters to Europe to honour the agreement they had to raise them in England pre-breakup. However, the two later insisted they were dedicated to “being great co-parents” as Jonas filed to settle the divorce privately.

Interestingly, Turner seems to have swiftly moved on from her ex as she was spotted kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson last month. Sources claim that the duo appear to be going strong as they were seen packing on the PDA while walking in London earlier this month. As for Jonas, he hasn’t publicly dated ever since his split with Turner.

