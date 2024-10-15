Now, according to a new eyewitness report and photos shared by an Instagram page, Joe Jonas was spotted getting close to a mystery woman at a bar in Paris over the weekend

Joe Jonas seems ready to move on in his love life. Fans were surprised when it was revealed in September 2023 that he had filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage. Since then, he’s been linked to a few other women, including Stormi Bree and Lebanese actress Laila Abdallah. Now, according to a new eyewitness report and photos shared by the Instagram page Deuxmoi, which were picked up by Page Six, Joe was spotted getting close to a mystery woman at a bar in Paris over the weekend.

Joe Jonas and mystery woman’s Paris PDA stirs rumours

The post mentions that Joe Jonas was seen having an intimate conversation with a brunette at a bar in Paris. In the photos, he’s shown chatting with her outside the bar and smiling. The caption said, “According to an eyewitness source, Joe arrived at the bar with friends around 11pm after performing a showcase. At the beginning of the evening, Joe was drinking quietly with his group, then a brunette woman caught his attention. He spent the rest of the evening chatting with her but when the night ended around 2 am, they kissed each other goodbye and went their separate ways.” The report mentioned that while the woman's identity hasn’t been confirmed, many social media users speculated that she looked like online influencer Brenda Cellos.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree part ways

After a whirlwind romance that captivated fans, Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree have decided to go their separate ways. The Jonas Brothers singer and the model, who first sparked dating rumours five months ago, have officially split, as confirmed by multiple sources to E! News.

Despite the initial excitement surrounding their relationship, Joe and Stormi never publicly acknowledged their romance.The pair were seen together frequently since January, enjoying trips to Los Cabos, Colorado, New York, and even Australia, as per E! News. However, the lovebug that brought them together seems to have faded, leading to their recent breakup.Stormi Bree, who is also known as Stormi Bree Henley, took to Instagram on May 29 to share a heartfelt message with her followers amidst the news of the split.

About Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce

The DNCE frontman shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 26 months, with his ex-wife, actress Sophie Turner. Joe and Sophie announced their separation four months before Joe's relationship with Stormi began.

In a joint statement posted to Instagram on September 6, the former couple stated, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

(With inputs from ANI)