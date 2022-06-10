Breaking News
'Jurassic World Dominion' Movie Review: Law of diminishing returns at play here

Updated on: 10 June,2022 12:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Johnson Thomas | mailbag@mid-day.com

Several other characters add to the intrigue as also, the usual villains - Dr. Lewis Dodgson(Campbell Scott), the CEO of BioSyn and his chief scientist B.D. Wong's Dr. Wu are secretly breeding prehistoric locusts that are genetically coded to devour every food crop, save for BioSyn engineered plants

A still from the film


Jurassic World Dominion
Dir: Colin Trevorrow
Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt
Rating: 2.5/5

It’s been twenty-nine years since “Jurassic Park,” the big screen adaptation of Michael Crichton’s sci-fi novel was first released internationally and that storm of curiosity, anticipation, excitement and incessant thrills that Steven Spielberg’s film amassed has since petered down over several versions of cash-grabbing, franchise expanding and even technologically superior iterations. After ‘The Lost World’ Spielberg took a back seat but the versions kept coming at regular intervals with superior FX and bigger screens. Unfortunately, the subsequent directors never really accomplished the heightened levels of emotion and thrills that Spielberg attained with his sparingly deployed FX and composited CGI. The level of believability and credibility of the resurrected ancient gigantic creatures kept going down over the years.




Dominion, Colin Trevorrow's country-hopping conclusion to the dinosaur saga, brings back Jeff Goldblum’s chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm alongside fellow original cast members Sam Neill and Laura Dern reprising Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler. The character of Maisie Lockwood (Isabella Sermon), a clone created by John Hammond's business partner to replace the daughter that he lost, is pivotal to this story.


