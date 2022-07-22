Kim Kardashian leaves 'hefty tip' after racking up $575 bill at Italian restaurant

The reality star left a hefty tip during her recent trip to Australia

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian reportedly visited an Italian restaurant during her trip to Australia to see her boyfriend Pete Davidson. The waiter, who purportedly served her has shared a picture of the bill, which showed that the reality TV star left a “hefty tip”. Sharing a picture of himself alongside the bill receipt online, the waiter wrote, “Took Kim K’s order at work today. Thanks for the hefty tip @KimKardashian (sic).”

While he added that appeared to be a breakdown of the bill which came to $575, he didn’t reveal exactly how much of a tip was left, but just maintained that it was “hefty”. The reality star is believed to have been visiting Davidson in Port Douglas, where he has been working, about an hour’s drive from Cairns. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is said to have boarded a private jet back to the US shortly after her dinner in Cairns. “It’s a short visit, but Kim is really excited to go. They have both been so busy with work commitments, so they are looking forward to time together,” said a source.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever