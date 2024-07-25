Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, 'Trap' stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill.

Josh Hartnett in M Night Shyamalan's Trap

When I met Josh Hartnett, I just knew he was ready to do anything: M Night Shyamalan

This August, Warner Bros. Pictures presents a new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan - 'Trap' - featuring performances by rising music star Saleka. The story centres around a father and his teen daughter attending a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the centre of a dark and sinister event.

Written and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, 'Trap' stars Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Allison Pill. The film is produced by Ashwin Rajan, Marc Bienstock and M. Night Shyamalan.

Talking about the casting and working with leading man Josh Hartnett, M. Night Shyamalan says, "I have come to think of the way I make movies as a reinvention of myself, reinvention of tone, reinvention of a genre every single time. That’s what gets me excited. To do that, I look to do things differently. I offer the opportunity to make smaller, provocative movies, and maybe we can connect with people from around the world. I look for someone who’s at the right place in their life and is willing to take a real risk. I think the result of that is then an audience gets to see something rare and extraordinary, and that’s another reason to come to the movies.

"I think Josh Hartnett exactly fits this description - he lives in England with his family. He's an incredibly thoughtful and philosophical man. When I met him, he looked me in the eye, and I just knew he was ready to do anything - there was an energy, an electricity coming off of him. To play Cooper, this particular role, I needed someone that was all in and was ready to take a risk. I think for audiences, one of the great reasons to come to this movie is seeing the amazing performance that Josh gives."

The director of photography is Sayombhu Mukdeeprom (“Call Me by Your Name”). The production designer is Debbie DeVilla (“The Hating Game”). It is edited by Noëmi Preiswerk (“Knock at the Cabin”). The original songs are written, produced and performed by Saleka Night Shyamalan. The music is by Herdĭs Stefănsdŏttir (“Knock at the Cabin”) and the music supervisor is Susan Jacobs (“Old”). The costume designer is Caroline Duncan (“Old”). The VFX supervisor is Javier Marcheselli (“Dune”). The casting is by Douglas Aibel (“Asteroid City”).

The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in cinemas in India on August 2, 2024.