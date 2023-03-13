Breaking News
Oscars 2023: 'RRR' creates history; wins Best Original Song for 'Naatu Naatu'
Mumbai was hottest Indian city on Sunday at blazing 39.4 degrees C
Mumbai: Use existing parking lots first, and spare Patwardhan Park, say Bandra residents
Maharashtra: Six killed as car hits divider on Samruddhi highway
Mumbai to get two new parks in Chandivli and Kurla, informs BMC
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Oscars 2023 All Quiet on the Western Front wins Best Cinematography

Oscars 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography

Updated on: 13 March,2023 09:29 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Other nominees in the category included Darius Khondji ('Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths') Mandy Walker ('Elvis'), Roger Deakins ('Empire of Light') and Florian Hoffmeister ('Tar')

Oscars 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' wins Best Cinematography

James Friend accepts the Best Cinematography award for "All Quiet on the Western Front" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP


The Oscar for Achievement in Cinematography was awarded to James Friend for his outstanding work in 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.


The award was presented by 'Creed 3' actor-director Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors.



Other nominees in the category included Darius Khondji ('Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths') Mandy Walker ('Elvis'), Roger Deakins ('Empire of Light') and Florian Hoffmeister ('Tar').


Also Read: Michael B. Jordan talks about keeping Los Angeles as a character in 'Creed 3'

James Friend, who is a certified electrician, started his career as a lighting technician at the age of 16. He Studied Cinematography at the London Film School and Was mentored by Paul Wheeler BSC and Phil Meheux BSC.

'All Quiet on the Western Front' is a German-language epic anti-war film based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. The film, which is set during World War 1, follows the life of an idealistic young German soldier named Paul Baumer.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, are happening at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and are available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

Oscars 2023 hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK