The 96th Academy Awards are just around the corner, promising a night of glitz, glam, and undoubtedly, some show-stopping musical performances. But before the trophies are handed out and the next generation of iconic moments are born, let's take a walk down memory lane and revisit some of the most electrifying live performances that ever graced the Oscars stage.

Eminem - “Lose Yourself” (2020):

In a surprise appearance seventeen years after winning the award, Eminem took the stage to deliver a powerful rendition of “Lose Yourself” from the film “8th Mile.” This unexpected performance was the highlight of the ceremony and an unforgettable moment in the history of Oscars.

Rihanna performs “Lift Me Up” (2023):

Rihanna, glowing and pregnant, stunned the audiences at the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 with a heartfelt performance of "Lift Me Up," her Oscar-nominated song honoring the late Chadwick Boseman. Wearing diamonds and backed by a powerful orchestra, she delivered a moving tribute that followed her epic Super Bowl reveal. The night was hers to shine.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z - "Be Alive" (2022):

The power couple delivered a stunning performance of "Be Alive" from the critically acclaimed film "King Richard." Set on the tennis courts where Venus and Serena Williams once practised, the performance was an emotional tribute to the film's themes of dedication, perseverance, and family.

Elton John - “I’m Gonna Love Me Again" (2020):

In a moment that brought tears to many eyes, Elton John delivered a heartfelt and emotional performance of "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from the biopic "Rocketman." This live performance served as a poignant farewell to the Oscars stage for the legendary musician.

Billie Eilish - "No Time to Die" (2020):

At just 18 years old, Billie Eilish became the youngest artist ever to perform a James Bond theme song. Her stripped-down, hauntingly beautiful rendition of "No Time to Die" captured the essence of the film and showcased Eilish's raw talent and unique voice.

Lady Gaga - "Shallow" (2019):

This powerhouse performance from the film "A Star is Born" was pure magic. Gaga, alongside Bradley Cooper, delivered a raw and emotional rendition of the film's signature song, leaving the audience breathless with its sheer power and intimacy.

