For the 97th Academy Awards, about 180 short films had qualified in the category, out of which only five movies have managed to make it to the final race to grab the trophy

Anuja Poster

Guneet Monga & Priyanka Chopra's short film Anuja bags nomination at Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short Film category

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Guneet Monga Kapoor couldn’t have asked for a better start to 2025. Their short film has secured a spot in Oscars 2025 in the Best Live Action Short Film category. The nominees for Oscars 2025 were announced today by Bowen Yang and Rachel Sennott.

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Wx0TZIpUen — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2025

Anuja nominated for Oscars 2025

For the 97th Academy Awards, about 180 short films had qualified in the category, out of which only five movies have managed to make it to the final race to grab the trophy. The Academy posted on their official page that Anuja is nominated alongside Alien, I’m Not a Robot, The Last Ranger, and A Man Who Would Not Remain Silent.

About Guneet Monga & Priyanka Chopra’s film

Guneet Monga Kapoor’s short film Anuja, which has been nominated in the Live Action Short Film category for the upcoming Academy Awards, is directed by Adam J. Graves. Anuja—starring Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbag—tells the story of two sisters trapped in the harsh reality of child labour in New Delhi.

The movie, which was originally produced by Guneet Monga, later gained Priyanka Chopra Jonas's support. Priyanka found the story thought-provoking and moving. “This beautiful film shines a spotlight on a subject that affects millions of children around the world, who are faced with the impossible decision between a future they cannot yet see and the immediate realities of their present. Anuja is a poignant, thought-provoking piece that makes us reflect deeply on the power of choices and how they shape the course of our lives. I am immensely proud to be associated with such a phenomenal and impactful project,” the actor said in a statement

About Oscars 2025

The announcement of the 97th Oscar nominations was initially scheduled for January 17 but was pushed back to January 19 due to wildfires that erupted two weeks ago, damaging countless structures in Los Angeles and affecting many Oscar voters.

As the fires continued to burn in Los Angeles, the Academy adjusted the calendar once more, extending the voting period to January 17, moving the announcement date to January 23, and canceling the Oscar Nominees Luncheon.

Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Oscar telecast, which will take place as planned on March 2 at the Dolby Theatre, according to The Hollywood Reporter.