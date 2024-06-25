Louisa made her acting debut in the TV movie 'Gone Hollywood' in 2019 but found fame in the period drama 'The Gilded Age'.

Louisa Jacobson, Meryl Streep Pic/Instagram, AFP

Listen to this article Pride Month 2024: Meryl Streep's daughter Louisa Jacobson comes out as lesbian, introduces girlfriend x 00:00

Hollywood icon Meryl Streep’s youngest child, daughter Louisa Jacobson came out as a lesbian days after the superstar’s birthday. It was the most thoughtful way to celebrate Pride Month and her mother’s special day all at once. Louisa also introduced her girlfriend Anna Blundell in a series of pictures on Instagram. “Blessed to be entering the Joyful New Era bb,” wrote Louisa in the caption.

For those unversed, Meryl and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer have been separated for more than six years. They were last seen together at the 2018 Oscars.

The couple shares four children: singer-songwriter Henry Wolfe, 43, and actresses Mamie Gummer, 40, Grace Gummer, 37, and Louisa Jacobson, 30, whom they raised at their Connecticut compound in the quiet, historic town of Salisbury. They also have five grandchildren.

Their son, Henry, has two children with his wife, Tamryn Storm Hawker. Mamie has two children with her husband Mehar Sethi. Meanwhile, Grace recently gave birth to her first child with her husband, record producer Mark Ronson.

Streep and Gummer were first introduced by her brother, Harry, in 1978. At the time, the actress had been mourning the loss of her late boyfriend and ‘Deer Hunter’ co-star John Cazale, who had passed away from lung cancer that year. Streep and Gummer wed that same year and since kept their relationship out of the public eye.

Last month, Streep was honoured with the prestigious Honorary Palme d'Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Meryl Streep is all set to return for the fourth season of 'Only Murders in the Building'. She will reprise the recurring role of Loretta Durkin, whom she started playing in Season 3 of the series. The character starred in Oliver's (Martin Short) Broadway show in the most recent season, with the two becoming romantically involved.

Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, 'Only Murders in the Building' follows Charles Haden-Savage (Martin), Oliver Putnam (Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), three neighbors in a New York City apartment called the Arconia, who come together to record a true crime podcast about the murders of their fellow residents, for which they are continually framed.

(With inputs from Agencies)