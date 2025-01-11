Chris Martin and his band Coldplay performed in Ab Dhabi on Friday evening. During the concert, he said the lines 'Punjabi aa gaye oye' much to the delight of the audience

Coldplay is all set to have their debut concert in India. Ahead of it, the band played in Abu Dhabi and videos from the concert are going viral on social media. Frontman Chris Martin surprised all when he said singer Diljit Dosanjh's popular line 'Punjabi aa gaye oye' during the concert. He was reading a sign held by an audience member.

Chris Martin says Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye

On Friday night, Chris Martin while performing on the stage looked at a signboard held up by an audience member. He reads out, “Punjabi aa gaye oye,” much to the audience's delight. He then follows it up with, “We love you too.” The small clip from the evening was shared by Diljit Dosnajh's team on their Instagram stories. They captioned the post, "d, “Chris Martin says PUNJABI AA GAYE OYE (heart eyes emoji)…..!!!! Chris Martin reading Coldplay fan posters and flags is so wholesome (sparkle and hearts hand emoji).”

The phrase 'Punjabi Aa Gaye Oye' which translates to 'Punjabis have arrived' was made popular by singer Diljit Dosanjh as he says it at every concert of his. He also said it during his historic Coachella performance in 2023.

About Coldplay India tour

The band, which consists of lead vocalist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey, has always been known for their immersive live shows where they blend visual artistry with iconic music. The band will be performing three shows in Mumbai followed by two shows in Ahmedabad. The experience is expected to be several notches up at the Ahmedabad show as the band's global and Indian production partners work to create a dazzling spectacle.

With an estimated audience turnout of 1,00,000, British band Coldplay is set for what is being claimed their biggest gig ever. They will perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on January 25 and 26, 2025. They will be performing in Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 at the DY Patil Stadium

Things to keep in mind before attending Coldplay concert in Mumbai

The minimum age to attend the concert is 5. Children should be accompanied by adults who have a valid ticket for the show. The concert is expected to run approximately for four hours and once entered people cannot move out. If they wish to move outside the stadium before the show ends, re-entry would not be permitted.

As with most large events, food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue, though outside food will not be permitted. While the DY Patil Stadium is not air-conditioned, those who opt for the hospitality package will have access to air-conditioned pre-function areas. This package also includes premium food and beverage service, an elevated viewing deck, dedicated entry lanes, restrooms, parking, and a drop-off zone.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place' are some of the most hit songs of the band.