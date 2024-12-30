The city was not included in the initial schedule and the grand finale here was announced on December 23

Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Ludhiana on December 31 (Pic: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

Listen to this article Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati India Tour to conclude tomorrow in Ludhiana; here’s all you need to know x 00:00

After touring across 12 Indian cities over the last three months, Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform the last show of his Dil-Luminati India Tour on the last day of 2024 in Ludhiana.

The city was not included in the initial schedule and the grand finale here was announced on December 23. The tickets went live the next day and were sold out within 10 minutes.

Interestingly, Dosanjh has a special connection with Ludhiana. He spent a major part of his childhood here and also started his music career in the city. So, it will essentially be a ‘ghar vaapsi’ for him.

Are you planning to ring in the new year with Dosanjh’s concert in Ludhiana? Here’s all you need to know

Diljit Dosanjh Ludhiana concert date, time and venue

The concert will take place on New Year’s Eve i.e., on December 31, 2024. As mentioned on the Zomato website, the gates will open at 7 PM and the show will begin at 8:30 PM, continuing till 12:00 AM on January 1, 2025.

The venue for the show is Punjab Agricultural University at Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana.

Diljit Dosanjh Guwahati concert

Before the Ludhiana concert was added, the Guwahati show was to conclude the India leg of the tour on December 29. While performing in the Assam city, Dosanjh paid tribute to former Indian Prime Minister late Dr Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26.

Talking about the simplicity of the former politician, the singer said, " Agar main unki life ki journey ki taraf dekhu, toh unhone itna saada jeewan jia hai, agar unko kisi ne bura bhi bola, toh unhone kabhi ulta jawaab nhi diya. Halanki politics ke career me ye sabse mushkil kaam hai (He led a very simple life. He never used to answer back or talk ill about anyone...Even though this is a tough thing to do in politics).”

About Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024

As a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, Dosanjh performed overseas in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and then returned to India for a 12-city tour – Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Guwahati. Ludhiana, the 13th city, was later added.

The singer started the tour in India with a packed stadium in Delhi on October 26.