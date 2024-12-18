Clad in Diljit’s kurta, chadra, jacket, and gloves, the dabbawalas are making their rounds across Mumbai’s iconic spots and neighborhoods

Mumbai dabbawalas welcome Diljit Dosanjh with a heartfelt gesture (Pic: Special Arrangement)

Listen to this article Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas welcome Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his concert on December 19 x 00:00

Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh, is all set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday, December 19. Ahead of his concert, the singer was extended a warm welcome by the city's iconic dabbawalas on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anticipation for the penultimate show of Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati India tour is high, and the dabbawalas have hopped on to the bandwagon to celebrate his arrival.

Dabbawalas are an integral part of Mumbai’s food culture. For decades, they have been more than just deliverymen; they’re cultural ambassadors who carry the essence of Mumbai in every meal they transport. Given Dosanjh's tendency to experience and celebrate the local culture of different Indian cities he has performed in so far, this marks a special occurrence.

Clad in Diljit’s kurta, chadra, jacket, and gloves, the dabbawalas are making their rounds across Mumbai’s iconic spots and neighbourhoods.

A spokesperson of the dabbawalas said, “For over 130 years, we dabbawalas have been delivering more than just tiffins across Mumbai. We’ve been delivering a piece of home, a sense of belonging, and the heart of this city to people everywhere. Over the years, we’ve seen many people come and go, but no one has made an impact quite like Diljit”.

Further stressing on the common link between Dosanjh and the dabbawalas, the spokesperson said, “He doesn’t just represent success; he embodies the power of staying connected to your roots while reaching new heights. Wherever he goes, he makes the world see the beauty of his culture. Having built our legacy on staying grounded and true to our traditions, we dabbawalas understand that deeply. This tribute is our way of honouring him, thank you, Diljit, for reminding us of all that our culture is something to be proud of and carry forward”.

Reacting to this heartfelt gesture, Dosanjh said, “I’m truly humbled by this heartfelt gesture from Mumbai’s dabbawalas. Their dedication and connection to their roots inspire me deeply, and it’s a reminder of the strength in staying true to who you are. Mumbai welcomes every person of different ethnicity with open arms. Your words are my strength."

"Punjabi Mumbai madhye ale oye," he concluded in Marathi.

The show is produced by Saregama Live and Ripple Effects Studio.

Reflecting on this tribute, Siddharth Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President, Films and Events at Saregama, said, “In today’s world, where trends come and go, Diljit’s ability to stay true to himself is why he continues to inspire so many around the world. His return to Mumbai is not just another performance—it’s a celebration of cultural pride, and in that, the dabbawalas, as the lifeblood of this city, are the perfect embodiment of the spirit he represents."

About Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert

Dosanjh will perform on December 19 at Mahalaxmi Race Course. According to the Zomato website, the gates will open at 5 PM. The tickets for this show wer sold out within minutes after they went live on November 22.

Also Read: Diljit Dosanjh to perform in Mumbai on December 19; here’s all you need to know

After the singer delivered hit songs and enthralling performances in several shows across the country, the anticipation for his arrival in the city is high, with fans excitedly waiting to witness this magic live. Like all his shows so far, he is expected to deliver a mix of fan-favourites and chart-topping hits with songs like Lover, G.O.A.T, 5 Taara, Lemonade, Hass Hass, Kinni Kinni, among others.