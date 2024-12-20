The Punjabi singer-actor drew inspiration from the Samudra Manthan, urging fans to channel positivity and let go of negativity

Diljit Dosanjh performed in Mumbai on December 19 (Photo Courtesy: Poonam Ahuja)

After performing in 10 cities across India, Diljit Dosanjh took the stage at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on Wednesday, delivering an energetic performance in front of an equally enthusiastic crowd.

The gates opened at 5 PM for the highly anticipated concert. While it was originally scheduled to begin at 7 PM, the show kicked off at 8 PM and ran till 10 PM, featuring two hours of electrifying performances filled with music, dance and boundless energy.

Introduced as "the biggest Punjabi artist on the planet", Dosanjh arrived in his signature style – dressed in traditional attire. He performed his hits Lover, Do You Know, 5 Taara, Patiala, Tu Mujhe Kabool, Vibe and G.O.A.T. However, the lyrics of some songs were tweaked following an advisory to not promote drugs or alcohol through the songs.

Diljit Dosanjh’s message for fans

During a soul-stirring moment at his concert, Dosanjh addressed his fans with an inspiring message, referencing the story of Samudra Manthan, where Lord Shiva consumed poison but held it in his throat. He encouraged his audience to rise above negativity, saying, “People may throw poison at you, but don’t let it seep inside. Let negativity pass without affecting you.”

Advisory issued for Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai concert

Dosanjh also addressed a new advisory against him singing songs that promote drugs, violence or alcohol. He said, “Aaj subah utha toh pata chala advisory jaari ho gayi. Par aap fikar na kare! Saari advisory mere upar. Aap jitna maza karna aaye hain, mai usk adouble karvauanga (This morning I got to know that another advisory has been issued against me. But my fans don’t have to worry, I will ensure you enjoy more than what you had expected to).”

Mumbai dabbawalas welcome Diljit Dosanjh

One day before the much-anticipated concert, Mumbai’s iconic dabbawalas also became a part of the excitement as they gave a heartfelt tribute to the singer.

Clad in Diljit’s kurta, chadra, jacket, and gloves, the dabbawallas are making their rounds across Mumbai’s iconic spots and neighbourhoods.

Also Read: Mumbai's iconic dabbawalas welcome Diljit Dosanjh ahead of his concert on December 19

About Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024

As a part of his Dil-Luminati Tour, Dosanjh has performed overseas in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and has now returned to India for a 12-city tour – Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Guwahati.

The singer started the tour in India with a packed stadium in Delhi on October 26. His Mumbai concert was the penultimate show of the tour, before he performs the grand finale in Guwahati on December 29.

(As reported by Poonam Ahuja)