Robert De Niro robbed

Law enforcement sources informed that the intruder, 31, is now under arrest, pending charges. She was reportedly already wanted for other burglaries, and has been arrested 26 times

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Robert De Niro’s house was reportedly broken into by a serial female burglar trying to snatch presents from under his Christmas tree.

Law enforcement sources informed that the intruder, 31, is now under arrest, pending charges. She was reportedly already wanted for other burglaries, and has been arrested 26 times.

De Niro woke up to the commotion and came downstairs, but didn’t see the thief.

Also Read: 'Jagame Thandhiram' director Karthik Subbaraj: Tried to cast Robert De Niro or Al Pacino

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever