Robert De Niro robbed

Updated on: 21 December,2022 07:41 AM IST  |  Washington
Law enforcement sources informed that the intruder, 31, is now under arrest, pending charges. She was reportedly already wanted for other burglaries, and has been arrested 26 times

Robert De Niro. Pic/AFP


Hollywood star Robert De Niro’s house was reportedly broken into by a serial female burglar trying to snatch presents from under his Christmas tree.


Law enforcement sources informed that the intruder, 31, is now under arrest, pending charges. She was reportedly already wanted for other burglaries, and has been arrested 26 times.



De Niro woke up to the commotion and came downstairs, but didn’t see the thief.


